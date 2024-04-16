LS polls: With farmer, worker by his side, Digvijaya Singh files papers from Rajgarh

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh filed his nomination papers from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Prior to arriving at the district election office, the two-time former chief minister offered prayers at a temple in his hometown of Raghogarh. Accompanied by wife Amrita Rai, Singh (77), who comes from the former royal family of Raghogarh (within Rajgarh), will face BJP candidate and two-term sitting MP Rodmal Nagar, an RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) functionary, considered close to former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Apart from his wife, Singh was accompanied by his lawyer, a farmer, and a worker. These were the only people he agreed to have with him during the nomination filing, sources close to him told NH.