Lok Sabha results 'political and moral defeat' of PM Modi: Sonia Gandhi at CPP meet

Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday described the Lok Sabha election results as a "political and moral defeat" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, she said, has lost the moral right to leadership.

Addressing the newly elected MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament, she said far from taking responsibility for the failure, the prime minister intends to get himself sworn in again on Sunday. She was unanimously re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) by voice vote during its meeting.

In her speech later, Sonia Gandhi said the prime minister had sought the mandate solely in his name to the exclusion of both his party and its allies, but has suffered a political and moral defeat.

"In reality, he has lost the mandate he sought and thereby has lost the right to leadership as well. Yet, far from taking the responsibility for failure he intends to get himself sworn in again tomorrow. We do not expect him to change the substance and style of his governance, nor take cognisance of the will of the people," she said.

"That is why, as members of the CPP, we have a special obligation to be watchful, vigilant and proactive in holding him and his new NDA government accountable. No longer can and should Parliament be bulldozed like it has been for a decade now," she said.

Sonia Gandhi said no longer will the writ of the ruling establishment be permitted to disrupt Parliament, whimsically mistreat members or push through legislation without due and proper consideration and debate.

"No longer can and should parliamentary committees be ignored or bypassed like they have been since 2014. No longer will Parliament be muzzled and stifled as it has been over the past 10 years," the CPP chief said.