Lokniti-CSDS psephologist Sanjay Kumar gets Supreme Court’s protection

On 25 August, Monday, the Supreme Court issued an order preventing the arrest of psephologist Sanjay Kumar, who is facing two FIRs filed by the Election Commission of India. These FIRs allege that Kumar spread false information about Maharashtra’s electoral rolls on social media.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice N.V. Anjaria, considered arguments from senior advocate Vivek Tankha and advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who pointed out that Kumar took down the disputed posts from X and issued a public apology, yet FIRs were still registered against him.

“He deleted and apologised immediately. Even then two FIRs have been lodged,” Tankha stated, urging the court to not only protect Kumar from arrest but to dismiss the FIRs altogether.