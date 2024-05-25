Mehbooba Mufti claims outgoing calls on her mobile number suspended

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, 25 May, claimed that outgoing calls on her mobile number have been suspended without any explanation.

"I am not able to make any calls since morning. There is no explanation for this sudden suspension of services on the day of polling in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency," Mehbooba told PTI.

The former chief minister sat on a dharna alleging that her party workers had been arrested to prevent their participation in the voting process.

Mehbooba Mufti blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Bijbehara area during the protest, the IANS reported.

“Why have my party workers and polling agents been arrested? Is this the participation in the voting process that the government has in mind?” she asked officials who came to persuade her to end the sit-in.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, where voting is currently underway.

The PDP also flagged the issue in a post on X.

"Just ahead of the polls, Ms. Mehbooba Mufti's @MehboobaMufti cellular phone service has been abruptly snapped. Yesterday evening and in the early hours today (25 May), scores of PDP workers and polling agents were detained across polling belt," it said.