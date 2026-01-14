MP: Beef seizure embarrasses BJP as meat traced to party-run civic slaughterhouse
Lab tests confirm beef in 26-tonne consignment; opposition, right-wing groups target BJP-run BMC over oversight failure
The seizure of a truck carrying at least 26 tonnes of meat has put the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) on the defensive in Madhya Pradesh after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of beef and officials said the consignment was linked to a slaughterhouse operating under the BJP-run BMC (Bhopal Municipal Corporation).
With the state government, civic body and local political leadership all under BJP control, the party is facing mounting pressure over how a facility permitted only to slaughter buffalo could allegedly be connected to prohibited activities. The incident has handed fresh ammunition to the opposition and right-wing groups alike, intensifying scrutiny of the BJP’s governance and enforcement record on cow protection — one of its core political planks.
Following the confirmation of beef in the samples, the BMC sealed the slaughterhouse on 9 January, blacklisted the private agency operating it and suspended at least 12 employees.
The development comes close on the heels of the Indore water contamination crisis, in which at least 15 people died, further mounting pressure on the state government and the BJP leadership over governance and regulatory oversight.
BJP faces pressure as accountability questions mount
With the state government, municipal corporation and local political representation all under BJP control, opposition leaders have questioned how prohibited activity could allegedly take place within a civic facility.
Congress leaders said the incident exposed a contradiction between the BJP’s stated commitment to cow protection and the realities of administrative monitoring on the ground.
“The BJP cannot escape responsibility when a slaughterhouse under a BJP-run civic body is linked to illegal beef trade,” a Congress leader said, demanding a judicial inquiry.
Civic body acts, mayor promises strict action
Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai said action was initiated immediately after the test results were received.
“The information received indicates that the slaughterhouse samples were found to be incorrect. Once this came to light, action was taken. The slaughterhouse has been sealed and action is being taken against the concerned officers, the private vendor and anyone else found involved,” she said.
The slaughterhouse had been leased to a private firm for an annual rent of Rs 4 lakh. The BMC said the operating agency has been blacklisted and departmental proceedings have been initiated.
Protests from right-wing groups and opposition
The issue has sparked protests across Bhopal, with both right-wing organisations and the Congress targeting the BJP over the alleged slaughter and illegal transportation of cow meat.
Activists from groups such as the Bajrang Dal, Karni Sena and Jai Maa Bhavani Hindu Organisation staged demonstrations on Monday and Tuesday, demanding demolition of the slaughterhouse, which began operations in October 2025.
“Our sentiments have been hurt. We will not tolerate this. A memorandum is being submitted to the Chief Minister demanding strict action,” said Bhanu Hindu, a member of the Jai Maa Bhavani Hindu Organisation.
Inside the BMC council meeting on Tuesday, Congress corporators disrupted proceedings, accusing the BJP-run civic body of ignoring repeated warnings since December.
“We have been raising this issue continuously, but it fell on deaf ears. If no strong action is taken now, we will be forced to intensify our protest,” said S. Zaki, leader of the opposition in the BMC.
The controversy has also led to visible discomfort within the BJP ranks. BJP corporator Devendra Bhargava tendered his resignation in protest, though it was later rejected.
“It is shameful that this happened right under our noses. I have given the corporation a deadline — if no decisive action is taken, I will resign,” Bhargava said.
State government assures strict punishment
State cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang said the government would take the strictest possible action against anyone found guilty.
“No one will be spared in cases of beef or cow slaughter — whether it is a trader, an (official) or anyone else. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has given clear and strict instructions on this matter,” Sarang said.
Officials said investigations are continuing to determine how the meat was sourced, who authorised the dispatch, and whether there was collusion by civic or enforcement staff.
As political tempers rise, the incident has become a test of the BJP government’s credibility on cow protection — a core ideological plank — and its ability to enforce its own regulations within institutions it controls.