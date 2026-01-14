MP: Beef seizure embarrasses BJP as meat traced to party-run civic slaughterhouse

The seizure of a truck carrying at least 26 tonnes of meat has put the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) on the defensive in Madhya Pradesh after laboratory tests confirmed the presence of beef and officials said the consignment was linked to a slaughterhouse operating under the BJP-run BMC (Bhopal Municipal Corporation).

With the state government, civic body and local political leadership all under BJP control, the party is facing mounting pressure over how a facility permitted only to slaughter buffalo could allegedly be connected to prohibited activities. The incident has handed fresh ammunition to the opposition and right-wing groups alike, intensifying scrutiny of the BJP’s governance and enforcement record on cow protection — one of its core political planks.

Following the confirmation of beef in the samples, the BMC sealed the slaughterhouse on 9 January, blacklisted the private agency operating it and suspended at least 12 employees.

The development comes close on the heels of the Indore water contamination crisis, in which at least 15 people died, further mounting pressure on the state government and the BJP leadership over governance and regulatory oversight.

BJP faces pressure as accountability questions mount

With the state government, municipal corporation and local political representation all under BJP control, opposition leaders have questioned how prohibited activity could allegedly take place within a civic facility.

Congress leaders said the incident exposed a contradiction between the BJP’s stated commitment to cow protection and the realities of administrative monitoring on the ground.

“The BJP cannot escape responsibility when a slaughterhouse under a BJP-run civic body is linked to illegal beef trade,” a Congress leader said, demanding a judicial inquiry.

Civic body acts, mayor promises strict action

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai said action was initiated immediately after the test results were received.

“The information received indicates that the slaughterhouse samples were found to be incorrect. Once this came to light, action was taken. The slaughterhouse has been sealed and action is being taken against the concerned officers, the private vendor and anyone else found involved,” she said.