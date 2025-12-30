Madhya Pradesh: Officials reject Cong charge of AI images in water scheme

The Indian National Congress has accused the Madhya Pradesh government of pioneering a new model of governance: water conservation by algorithm. According to the party, the Khandwa district administration has clinched a national water conservation award by submitting AI-generated images of development works that existed more convincingly on screen than on the ground.

Khandwa district was declared first nationally for water conservation under the Centre’s 'Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari' campaign, bagging a Rs 2-crore prize at the sixth National Water Awards ceremony held in New Delhi in November. Officials also said Kaveshwar panchayat in the district won second prize in the best gram panchayat category — proof, at least on paper, that Khandwa had cracked the code on harvesting every last drop.

Enter the Congress, unimpressed. State party chief Jitu Patwari alleged on X that the BJP government had not merely embraced artificial intelligence, but weaponised it.

“Where the BJP government should teach our children the proper use of AI, it is itself indulging in corruption using AI. In Khandwa, officials of the BJP government turned two-foot-deep pits into wells using AI, and uploaded AI-generated images of various development works across the area on the portal.”

On the strength of these digital marvels, Patwari claimed, officials even collected an award “from the Honourable President”.

“When the ground reality came to light, fields and empty ground were found there. Clearly, this was not water conservation, but a game of technology-created images. Under the BJP rule, corruption has also become smart,” he added.

With the charge that India’s water security had been boosted by prompt engineering rather than public works doing the rounds, the Khandwa administration convened a press conference to do damage control — and to draw a sharp distinction between real portals and allegedly imaginary ones.