High command blind, deaf, dictatorial: BJP ex-MP attacks own party

Facing significant anti-incumbency in poll bound Madhya Pradesh the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has been stung by the rebellion over seat distribution.

Former BJP MP from Sagar, Lakshmi Narayan Yadav, has launched a stinging attack on his party's high command, saying it is “blind, deaf and dictatorial”. Yadav, who was seeking a ticket for his son Sudhir, also said he would campaign against his own party.

“I have been rebellious from the beginning because I never tolerated injustice. Now, injustice was done to Sudhir Yadav (referring to his son not getting a ticket), if he rebels against it then he should do so, there is no problem,” said Yadav.

Asked whether he had spoken to the party high command for the ticket, he said, “The BJP high command is in a strange situation at this time. They are blind, deaf and complete dictators.”