High command blind, deaf, dictatorial: BJP ex-MP attacks own party
Lakshmi Narayan Yadav, ex-BJP MP from Sagar, holds considerable sway within the Yadav community in the district. His open rebellion may affect results in five assembly seats
Facing significant anti-incumbency in poll bound Madhya Pradesh the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has been stung by the rebellion over seat distribution.
Former BJP MP from Sagar, Lakshmi Narayan Yadav, has launched a stinging attack on his party's high command, saying it is “blind, deaf and dictatorial”. Yadav, who was seeking a ticket for his son Sudhir, also said he would campaign against his own party.
“I have been rebellious from the beginning because I never tolerated injustice. Now, injustice was done to Sudhir Yadav (referring to his son not getting a ticket), if he rebels against it then he should do so, there is no problem,” said Yadav.
Asked whether he had spoken to the party high command for the ticket, he said, “The BJP high command is in a strange situation at this time. They are blind, deaf and complete dictators.”
MP watchers say Yadav’s rebellion may not be mere rhetoric. He has been a prominent leader and influential figure in Sagar district, and his rebellion may cause the saffron party dear in the assembly polls, given that there are more than two lakh Yadavs in Sagar.
The BJP leader is considered to hold substantial sway within the community in the district. Political observers say the Banda, Khurai, Surkhi, and Narayawali assembly seats are critical battlegrounds, and the disarray within the saffron party caused by Yadav's rebellion will certainly give the Congress a significant advantage.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for the state assembly polls.
The election will be conducted in a single phase on 17 November, andthe counting will be done on 3 December. The model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force with the announcement of the polling date.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines