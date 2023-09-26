Madhya Pradesh Polls: 'Nervous' BJP fields 3 union ministers, 2 MPs; CM Shivraj kept in dark

The second list with high-profile union ministers and MPs was announced hours after PM Modi addressed Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal.

Sources claimed that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was not informed about the inclusion of union ministers in the second list. He was kept in the dark by the BJP high command.

While Tomar will contest the assembly polls from Gwalior after two decades, Kailash Vijayvargiya will fight from Indore. Ganesh Singh will fight from Satna, Rakesh Singh will contest from Jabalpur-West, Priti Pathak will fight from Sidhi.

Sidhi assembly seat is presently held by BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla. He is being denied the ticket over his alleged supporter Pravesh Shukla’s video of urinating on a tribal man.