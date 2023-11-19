Madhya Pradesh polls: Why did Election Commission ignore muliple complaints by Congress?

Commenting on multiple reports of violence and attacks on Congress candidates and workers in Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday squarely blamed the Election Commission of India; but he went on to reiterate his pre-poll claim that Congress would be winning at least 130 seats in the state.

The Election Commission, he alleged, had ignored over a thousand poll-related complaints filed from the state by the Congress.

For the first time, he pointed out, Madhya Pradesh had witnessed large-scale violence during the polling. Post-poll violence and reports of attacks on Congress candidates and workers, he said, were coming in from several parts of the state. “We have zero expectation for justice from the Commission,” he added.

The Election Commission had turned a blind eye to the complaint that the state government had released seven crore Rupees to NGOs through the Jan Abhiyan Parishad after the election was notified. The NGOs worked for the BJP, he alleged.

The Commission had also taken no notice of the union home minister Amit Shah stating publicly that employees who fail to work for BJP’s victory would be taken care of. “What can we expect from the Election Commission?” he wondered aloud.