Maha looking for change, MVA working to provide alternative: Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday, 7 November, said the people of Maharashtra want a change and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will work towards giving them that alternative after the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Pawar also backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a caste census in the country.

The former Union minister was speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport ahead of his public meetings here in connection with the November 20 state assembly polls.

The MVA comprises the NCP (SP), Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).