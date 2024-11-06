Maharashtra polls: MVA unveils five guarantees, Rs 3,000 per month to women

In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Opposition parties including the Congress has pledged five welfare guarantees aimed at providing economic relief and social support across various demographics.

Taking a cue from Karnataka — where Congress formed the government with similar promises — the MVA has introduced welfare schemes targeting women, farmers, youth, and healthcare.

Flanked by alliance partners Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced the guarantees in Mumbai, highlighting their goal of providing nyay (justice) to every section of society.

The Congress has traditionally relied on welfare-oriented politics, aiming to address economic disparities and provide financial support to underserved communities. With these guarantees, Congress and its allies are once again banking on a broad-based appeal to counter the BJP’s Hindutva politics in the state.