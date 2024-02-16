Maharashtra: BJP, Sena (UBT) workers clash at ex-MP Nilesh Rane's public event

Supporters of Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav clashed with each other, prompting the police to fire tear gas to disperse the mob, the official from Guhagar police said.

Someone allegedly pelted stones at former MP Rane's car when he was on his way to attend a public meeting, he said.

BJP workers assembled at the scene, and workers from both parties began pelting stones at each other, the official said. While a few vehicles were damaged in the clash, the police are gathering information about injuries to people, he said.

The police are also in the process of registering a first information report (FIR), the official said.

Nilesh Rane is the elder son of Union minister Narayan Rane and brother of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane.