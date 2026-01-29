Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar cremated with full state honours

Amid a pall of grief and the rhythmic chant of “Ekach Wada, Ajit Dada”, Maharashtra on Thursday bade an emotional farewell to its deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar, a towering figure whose sudden departure has left the state shaken.

The senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was cremated with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, his political bastion, following a tragic aviation accident a day earlier that claimed his life and those of four others. He was 66.

As the funeral pyre was lit around noon by his eldest son, Parth Pawar, a sea of mourners — supporters, party workers and ordinary citizens — stood in silence, many in tears, before breaking into cries of “Ajit Dada Amar Rahe”. The air was heavy with loss, reverence and disbelief.

Earlier, thousands had streamed into his residence at Katewadi to pay their last respects, forming long queues that stretched through the village. From farmers to political colleagues, people from across Maharashtra came to honour a leader they remembered as decisive, accessible and fiercely committed to governance.