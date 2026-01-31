Maharashtra: “We are not statistics. Listen to us!”

On 25 January 2026, National Highway 160 was a stream of red flags as thousands marched from Nashik towards Mumbai. Their mission? To knock on the doors of Mantralaya and remind the politicians and bureaucrats that a promise made seven years ago remained unfulfilled.

It brought back memories of the long march of 2018, when the poorest of Maharashtra’s marginalised farmers and farm labourers walked 180 km, singing protest songs, spending nights on the highway. On 12 March, they poured into Mumbai at dawn, careful not to disrupt the business of the big city or the SSC board exams. What that peaceful rally of nearly 70,000 protestors at Azad Maidan was saying was this: “We can’t be reduced to statistics. Hear us.”

This writer spent three days walking and talking with the padayatris that year. They had no option, they said, but to enter the heart of power to be heard, loud and clear. That year, Mumbai heard, and empathised. The state government too seemed to have heard: assuring them that their demands would be fulfilled in a time-bound manner.

But the ruling alliance led by Devendra Fadnavis — which found both the time and the resources to implement the Ladki Bahin Yojana before the 2024 elections — did not keep its word.

“We are back on the streets,” the protestors said, “because we have been betrayed.”

The long march of January 2026 was therefore unlike any other protest in its rekindling of a democratic assertion, the only weapon of the masses when the State reneges on its assurances time and again. Led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and its peasant front, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the protestors in this year’s adivasi-mazdoor-kisan march came from across northern Maharashtra’s hamlets and villages.