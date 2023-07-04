Maharashtra shake-up: Sibal accuses BJP of toppling Opposition govts

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday accused the BJP of toppling Opposition governments in states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in the last few years and said it was "over to the Supreme Court" to act on the trend.

The remarks by Sibal, a noted advocate, came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday, triggering a vertical split, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister.