Maharashtra: Grandfather–grandson duo set for Rajya Sabha record
Sharad Pawar and Parth Pawar likely to enter Upper House together as seven candidates file nominations for seven seats
A rare political milestone could be recorded in Maharashtra as veteran leader Sharad Pawar and his grandson Parth Pawar are set to enter the Rajya Sabha together, potentially becoming the first grandfather–grandson pair to serve simultaneously in Parliament’s Upper House.
The Pawar family, which has long wielded significant influence in Maharashtra’s politics, could thus see two generations represented in the Rajya Sabha at the same time. Sharad Pawar (85) is seeking another term in the Upper House, while 35-year-old Parth is poised to enter Parliament for the first time.
The biennial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for 16 March have generated considerable political buzz in the state, with suspense surrounding the candidacies of both the patriarch and his grandson.
Sharad Pawar had recently been unwell and was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, 4 March. Acting on medical advice to rest at home, he did not appear in person to file his nomination on the final day of filing today, 5 March.
Instead, provisions under Section 84A of the Constitution were invoked, which allow candidates to complete the nomination process without being physically present owing to health reasons.
Under this provision, J.J. Hospital superintendent Dr Sanjay Surve visited Pawar at his Mumbai residence to administer the oath. Subsequently, his proposer Jayant Patil submitted the nomination papers to the returning officer at the state legislature complex.
Several leaders from the Opposition Mahavikas Aghadi alliance were present during the filing, including Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and party leader Sanjay Raut. The move is also being seen as the first instance in Maharashtra where a Rajya Sabha candidate filed nomination papers without being physically present.
Along with Sharad Pawar, Parth Pawar and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Jyoti Waghmare each filed two sets of nomination papers.
Parth Pawar’s candidature had also been the subject of speculation. There had been discussions about sending his younger brother Jay Pawar to the Rajya Sabha instead. Parth had earlier unsuccessfully contested a Lok Sabha election. When his mother Sunetra Pawar lost the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, his late father and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar chose to send his wife to the Rajya Sabha instead of Parth.
Parth Pawar’s nomination is now being viewed as part of the National Democratic Alliance’s strategy to strengthen its political position in western Maharashtra.
The Pawar family has maintained a strong presence in both state and national politics for decades. Ajit Pawar had earlier served as a Lok Sabha member before carving out a separate political identity in Maharashtra. His wife Sunetra later became a Rajya Sabha member. Following Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash in end-January, she replaced him to become Maharashtra’s first woman deputy CM and was also elected national president of the party.
Supriya Sule is currently a Lok Sabha MP. With Parth Pawar now set to enter the Rajya Sabha, the third generation of the family will be represented in Parliament. If both Sharad Pawar and Parth Pawar take their seats, they will create a rare record of a grandfather and grandson serving together in the Upper House.
Seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra are due for election this time. The BJP is expected to secure four, while one seat each is likely to go to the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) and the Mahavikas Aghadi.
As nominations closed on Thursday with exactly seven candidates filing papers for seven seats, the election is widely expected to be uncontested.
The BJP has fielded Vinod Tawde, Ramrao Wadkute, Maya Iwnate and Ramdas Athawale as its candidates. Jyoti Waghmare is the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) nominee, while Parth Pawar is the candidate of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). Sharad Pawar is contesting with the backing of the Mahavikas Aghadi.