Maharashtra: Grandfather–grandson duo set for Rajya Sabha record

A rare political milestone could be recorded in Maharashtra as veteran leader Sharad Pawar and his grandson Parth Pawar are set to enter the Rajya Sabha together, potentially becoming the first grandfather–grandson pair to serve simultaneously in Parliament’s Upper House.

The Pawar family, which has long wielded significant influence in Maharashtra’s politics, could thus see two generations represented in the Rajya Sabha at the same time. Sharad Pawar (85) is seeking another term in the Upper House, while 35-year-old Parth is poised to enter Parliament for the first time.

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for 16 March have generated considerable political buzz in the state, with suspense surrounding the candidacies of both the patriarch and his grandson.

Sharad Pawar had recently been unwell and was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, 4 March. Acting on medical advice to rest at home, he did not appear in person to file his nomination on the final day of filing today, 5 March.

Instead, provisions under Section 84A of the Constitution were invoked, which allow candidates to complete the nomination process without being physically present owing to health reasons.

Under this provision, J.J. Hospital superintendent Dr Sanjay Surve visited Pawar at his Mumbai residence to administer the oath. Subsequently, his proposer Jayant Patil submitted the nomination papers to the returning officer at the state legislature complex.

Several leaders from the Opposition Mahavikas Aghadi alliance were present during the filing, including Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and party leader Sanjay Raut. The move is also being seen as the first instance in Maharashtra where a Rajya Sabha candidate filed nomination papers without being physically present.

Along with Sharad Pawar, Parth Pawar and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate Jyoti Waghmare each filed two sets of nomination papers.