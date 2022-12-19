Maharashtra should stand behind people from Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka: CM Shinde

Without naming former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said the earlier government had stopped schemes (pertaining to the welfare of people residing in border areas), while his government has again started them in four months. “We have got information from the police which parties are behind the resolution (passed by some border villages of Maharashtra) to merge with neighbouring states. We have all the information,” Shinde said.

He said an irrigation project worth Rs 2,000 crore for 48 villages in Jat taluka in Sangli was cleared by the cabinet on Sunday. Villages in Jath have been facing the issue of water problem for decades. In the state Legislative Council, its Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve also raised the issue of the simmering border row and condemned the ban imposed by the Belagavi district authorities on Shiv Sena MP Mane from going there.

"Are we living on the India-Pakistan border that such things are happening?" Danve asked. He said the Maharashtra government should take a strong stand on this issue. MLCs Shashikant Shinde, Abhijeet Wanjari and Jayant Patil also raised concerns about the Maharashtra leaders not allowed in Karnataka. Replying to it, Deputy CM Fadnavis said the state government will initiate a special programme for the development of villages located along the border and resolve their pending issues. He said the Maharashtra government stands firmly with residents of villages located along the Karnataka border and it was wrong of the neighbouring state to stop the Maharashtra leaders from going there.

The Maharashtra government condemns this and will convey it to the Karnataka government, he said. For the first time, the Union home minister has intervened in this issue and held talks with the chief ministers of both the states. Karnataka CM Bommai said they do not want to escalate the issue as it is pending before the Supreme Court, Fadnavis noted. Both the chief ministers have said the escalation of the issue should stop, Fadnavis added and informed that a committee of three ministers from both the sides has been formed so that a dialogue should continue for the de-escalation of the dispute.

The Council proceedings were later adjourned for the day after paying respects to the deceased legislators. Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Fadnavis said, "It was decided before the Union home minister that people from both the states will not be stopped from crossing the border and visiting the neighbouring areas."

"However, the Karnataka government did not allow people from Maharashtra to participate in a local morcha organised democratically. We will also discuss the issue with Karnataka chief minister,” he said.

Lok Sabha member Mane was supposed to attend the rally organised by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), but was denied permission to visit Belagavi. The MES has been demanding the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra claiming the district has a substantial Marathi population. Asked about a controversial tweet issued in the name of Bommai some days back, Fadnavis said, “The chief minister himself had stated before the Union home minister that it was posted from a fake account. We will also try to find out what action has been taken against such a tweet.” Maharashtra CM Shinde last week said tweets in the name of his Karnataka counterpart claiming some areas of Maharashtra were not actually posted by Bommai. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who last week met the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka to defuse the border tensions between the two states, had said fake tweets in the name of top leaders also escalated the issue.