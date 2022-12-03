Maharashtra: Stitching together a new patchwork

It is still not clear whether the VBA will remain an ally of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav) or be accepted into the MVA (Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi) alliance of SS(U)-Congress-NCP. The VBA appears keen to join the MVA and Prakash Ambedkar indicated that the ball was in Uddhav Thackeray’s court to work out the modalities. Nor is it certain whether the alliance between the VBA and SS(U) will last till the BMC elections in 2023, or the 2024 general election. In either case, it is the BJP that stands to lose.

While Prakash Ambedkar won an election only once since he began dabbling in politics in the mid 1980s, his name remains a huge draw among Dalits in Vidarbha and Marathwada. The Ambedkarite population in Vidarbha is a significant 21-22 per cent of the votes in a region which accounts for 62 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. Marathwada has 46 seats and the population there is equally divided between Marathas, Dalits and Muslims. With Asaduddin Owaisi acting as a spoiler for the Congress-NCP in the region, observers believe an alliance with Ambedkar will be useful for the MVA. His ability to draw votes and his ability to transfer his votes to allies, they say, is what makes him valuable.

While Uddhav Thackeray, they point out, has no incentive to break his alliance with the Congress and the NCP, the latter may have reservations about accepting Ambedkar into the MVA. But neither the Congress nor the NCP should have a problem if Ambedkar aligns with SS(U).