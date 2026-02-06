Maharashtra: Sunetra Pawar may speak after 9 Feb on air crash, merger row

New Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar could present her position before the public after 9 February on the air crash that claimed the life of her husband — former Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP (AP) chief Ajit 'Dada' Pawar — as well as on the controversy surrounding the proposed merger of the two NCP factions.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on 28 January. Given the conflicting reports emerging from the incident, various apprehensions and speculations have surfaced. Besides leaders from his own party, members of both Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena have expressed doubts and demanded an inquiry. Alongside, Ajit Pawar’s reported wish for a merger of the two NCP factions has triggered political controversy.

Rohit Pawar — Ajit Pawar’s nephew and an MLA aligned with the Sharad Pawar faction — said he would clarify all issues after 9 February. He added that 'Sunetra tai' may also speak publicly after that date regarding both the plane crash and the merger.

Following Ajit Pawar’s death, his wife was sworn in as deputy CM and assigned all his portfolios except finance. The Pawar family is currently in mourning, and no political discussions are taking place among its members. According to Rohit Pawar, the family remains united in this difficult time.