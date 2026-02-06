Maharashtra: Sunetra Pawar may speak after 9 Feb on air crash, merger row
Inquiry demands grow after Ajit Pawar's plane crash; leadership future also in focus
New Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar could present her position before the public after 9 February on the air crash that claimed the life of her husband — former Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP (AP) chief Ajit 'Dada' Pawar — as well as on the controversy surrounding the proposed merger of the two NCP factions.
Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati on 28 January. Given the conflicting reports emerging from the incident, various apprehensions and speculations have surfaced. Besides leaders from his own party, members of both Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena have expressed doubts and demanded an inquiry. Alongside, Ajit Pawar’s reported wish for a merger of the two NCP factions has triggered political controversy.
Rohit Pawar — Ajit Pawar’s nephew and an MLA aligned with the Sharad Pawar faction — said he would clarify all issues after 9 February. He added that 'Sunetra tai' may also speak publicly after that date regarding both the plane crash and the merger.
Following Ajit Pawar’s death, his wife was sworn in as deputy CM and assigned all his portfolios except finance. The Pawar family is currently in mourning, and no political discussions are taking place among its members. According to Rohit Pawar, the family remains united in this difficult time.
At present, the family is discussing plans for a memorial for Ajit Pawar and inspecting potential sites. A meeting on the matter was held on Thursday, 5 February at Vidya Pratishthan under the guidance of family patriarch and Ajit's estranged uncle Sharad Pawar — the same location where Ajit Pawar’s last rites were performed.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rohit Pawar said the entire family wanted a memorial built in Ajit Pawar’s honour. Those present included Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha Pawar, Sunetra Pawar and her sons Jai and Parth Pawar, and other family members. He said they looking for a suitable site where both a memorial and a museum could be established. The museum would showcase Ajit Pawar’s four decades of political and social work. The location under consideration is intended to be easily accessible to visitors.
Asked about the ongoing controversy over the plane crash and the merger of the two NCP factions, Rohit Pawar acknowledged concerns about the crash and said efforts were underway to gather information. He added that the family expected cooperation from both Maharashtra and central governments, in addition to inquiry committees. On the merger issue, he noted that many claims were circulating but reiterated that their position would be clarified after 9 February.
Rohit Pawar also revealed that the family wished Sunetra Pawar to assume the post of national president of Ajit Pawar’s NCP. He said this sentiment was shared by party MLAs, office-bearers, workers and supporters.