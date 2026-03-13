Maharashtra tables anti-conversion Bill, opposition, civil groups raise objections

The Maharashtra government on Friday introduced the Maharashtra Religious Freedom Act, 2026 in the state Assembly, aimed at preventing religious conversions carried out through force, deception or inducement.

The draft legislation will be taken up for discussion in the Assembly on Monday. If passed, it will subsequently be introduced in the Legislative Council.

Soon after the Bill was tabled, Opposition leaders voiced strong objections. Jitendra Awhad, a legislator from the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, criticised the proposed law and described it as a conspiracy by the ruling alliance.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Awhad said while forced conversions were unacceptable, the government’s intentions behind the legislation were questionable. “Religious conversion is a matter of personal freedom. Forced conversion is invalid, but the motive behind this law is wrong,” he said.

The Bill had earlier been approved during a state cabinet meeting on 5 March. It was formally introduced in the Assembly on Friday by minister of state Pankaj Bhoyar.

However, opposition to the proposed law had begun even before it was tabled in the legislature. At a press conference on 11 March, a coalition of 35 civil society organisations and women’s rights groups criticised the cabinet’s approval of the Bill, calling it an attack on privacy and women’s autonomy.