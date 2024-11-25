Maharashtra: 'Unprecedented' voter split in Nanded raises eyebrows

In a strange turn of events, the Congress party clinched victory in the Nanded Lok Sabha by-poll but suffered a complete rout in all six assembly segments within the constituency.

This outcome has sparked questions and suspicions among both experts and the party itself, with Congress leader Gurdeep Sappal terming it “unprecedented voter behaviour and a strange coincidence”.

While the Congress’ Ravindra Chavan narrowly edged out the BJP's Santukrao Hambarde by 1,457 votes in the Lok Sabha by-poll, the assembly elections told a drastically different story.

All six legislative segments of Nanded Lok Sabha — Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Naigaon, Deglur (SC), and Mukhed — fell into the hands of the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance.

Sappal questioned the credibility of such a strange voter choice, noting that the same electorate, voting at the same time, behaved starkly differently in the two contests.

“The Congress got 4.27 lakh votes in six assembly seats put together, but got 5.87 lakh in Lok Sabha, even though the voters were the same, number of voters was also same, and both polls were held at the same time,” Sappal said in a post on X.