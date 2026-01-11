Gandhi's assassins trying to erase his legacy by replacing MGNREGA: Amethi MP

Congress MP from Amethi Kishori Lal Sharma on Sunday accused the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) of attempting to erase Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy by replacing the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act.

Addressing a press conference at the district Congress office in Gauriganj, Sharma alleged that the same “communal forces” that assassinated Mahatma Gandhi were now trying to undermine his vision of rural empowerment and self-reliance.

“The entire nation considers Mahatma Gandhi the Father of the Nation, but the BJP is trying to erase his name from the country,” Sharma said. “The forces that killed Gandhi ji are today trying to destroy his dreams.”

MGNREGA central to Gandhi’s vision

The Congress MP said Gandhi had envisioned development models rooted in villages, with local planning, employment for all and prosperity in rural India. According to him, MGNREGA had been the closest realisation of that vision.

“MGNREGA ensured dignity of labour and guaranteed work to rural families. It was not just a scheme, it was a rights-based law,” Sharma said.

He recalled that under the original framework of MGNREGA, the Centre bore 90 per cent of the financial burden, with states contributing only 10 per cent. The new law, he argued, had reversed this balance.

“Now the Centre has fixed its share at 60 per cent and forced states to bear 40 per cent of the cost. If states earlier struggled to contribute even 10 per cent, how will they now manage 40 per cent?” he asked.