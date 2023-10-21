Defiant Mahua Moitra claims to have turned down 2 Adani offers for truce

Beleaguered Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra, accused of allegedly accepting cash and gifts to ask questions in Parliament to defame the Adani Group and the prime minister, finally hinted on Saturday, 21 October, that she has turned down two peace offerings.

“Sorry Mr Adani. I am not taking your deal to shut up for six months,” she posted on X. In the same post, she went on to say that she was not taking up the ‘second deal’ either, under which she would be free to attack Adani but not the prime minister. She did not provide details of how or who or indeed when the offers were conveyed to her.

She has in fact accused Adani of paying cash to unnamed people for not asking questions. Now Adani has created a fake campaign against "cash for (asking) questions", she sarcastically added.