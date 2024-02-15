Mahua Moitra summoned by ED, also submits responses to CBI queries

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) contravention case next week, official sources said on Thursday.

The 49-year-old politician has been asked to depose on 19 February at the central agency's office in Delhi. Her statement will be recorded under the provisions of FEMA once she deposes, they said.

Moitra is being probed by the CBI too, and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her on a reference from the Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

In December 2023, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the issue, though she has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group.