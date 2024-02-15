Mahua Moitra summoned by ED, also submits responses to CBI queries
Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the cash for queries allegations in December 2023
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) contravention case next week, official sources said on Thursday.
The 49-year-old politician has been asked to depose on 19 February at the central agency's office in Delhi. Her statement will be recorded under the provisions of FEMA once she deposes, they said.
Moitra is being probed by the CBI too, and it is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against her on a reference from the Lokpal.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.
In December 2023, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the issue, though she has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani Group.
"Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on its website as per Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witch hunt," Moitra had posted on X in November 2023.
Earlier today, it was reported that Moitra had sent her response to a questionnaire by the CBI on allegations of corruption in raising questions in the house, officials said Thursday.
The CBI is examining the response after which it will send a report to anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal which had referred the matter to the agency, they said. The agency is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal.
The CBI is also understood to have spoken to lawyer Jai Dehadrai and Hiranandani in connection with its inquiry, they said.
Queries sent by PTI to Moitra remained unanswered, and the CBI has also maintained silence on the issue.
