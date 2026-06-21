Mahua Moitra takes jibe at NCPI’s ‘pro-poor’ claims

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the rebel faction that recently broke away from the party, ridiculing the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and questioning its claim of being a "pro-poor" political force.

In a sharply worded social media post, the Krishnanagar MP took aim at the Tripura-based party that has emerged as the new political home for 20 rebel Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha members, suggesting that its professed commitment to helping the poor sits uneasily with the arrival of seasoned parliamentarians who abandoned the ruling party.

"Introducing NCPI — the new party of the 20 MPs elected on @AITCofficial symbols. Its FB page says 'it helps the poor people of our society'. Really hope it manages to help these 20 not-so-poor traitors too," Moitra wrote.

Her remarks mark the latest salvo in the escalating political battle triggered by the dramatic split in the Trinamool Congress, with 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by four-time parliamentarians Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy joining the virtually unknown NCPI.

Among the few MPs who have remained firmly loyal to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, Moitra has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the rebellion, repeatedly attacking the defectors through social media posts and public statements.