Mahua vs Nishikant: TMC's Mahua Moitra attacks BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'fake MBA and PhD'

Moitra concluded her series of tweets by stating that "People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. And people who have fake degrees & have lied on affidavits should definitely not throw the rule book," while referring to Dubey's earlier demand for termination of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership in front of the parliamentary panel after he moved a privilege notice against Gandhi over his first part of the budget speech on Adani-Hindenburg case.

Dubey responded to Moitra's list of allegations by claiming that the RTI she tweeted itself was fake.

"Shocking news for the experts of slander, the fury of the so-called female MP who sells lies, The so-called RTI applicant did not ask for information from the university, the address to which the so-called letter was sent is not known, Delhi University does not respond to RTIs," he said.