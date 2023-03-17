Mahua vs Nishikant: TMC's Mahua Moitra attacks BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'fake MBA and PhD'
Mahua Moitra has asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if Dubey's 'fake' educational qualifications can be grounds for termination of his Lok Sabha membership
In a follow-up to the allegations Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra made against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey over his 'fake' educational qualifications on March 10, she tweeted evidence that support her claims on Friday.
The TMC MP also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if this could be grounds for revoking his Lok Sabha membership.
"I don’t normally do linked tweets but too much info (or rather fake info to bust) this morning so my next 3 tweets are going to be linked," she tweeted as she went on to post "proof" of the fact that the BJP MP listed "fake degrees" in his Lok Sabha affidavit.
"Hon’ble Member in his 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha affidavit claimed to be "part time MBA from Delhi University". Please note- prior to 2019 full list of educational qualifications was required to be listed," she tweeted.
Dubey in his Lok Sabha affidavit in 2009 and 2014 claimed that he received a part-time MBA degree from Delhi University in 1993, however, the university on August 27, 2020 answered a RTI query stating that no such candidate with the name of Nishikant Dubey was either admitted or graduated from any of their MBA programs.
Further, Moitra tweets that in his 2019 affidavit, Dubey makes no mention of his MBA but lists his PhD from PhD in Management from Pratap University Rajasthan. "One cannot do a PhD from UGC deemed uni without a valid masters degree," she asserted.
Similarly, she tweets, that the BJP MP in his PhD application to Pratap University makes no mention of his MBA degree from DU but instead claims that he had received an MBA degree form Pratap University itself.
Moitra concluded her series of tweets by stating that "People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. And people who have fake degrees & have lied on affidavits should definitely not throw the rule book," while referring to Dubey's earlier demand for termination of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership in front of the parliamentary panel after he moved a privilege notice against Gandhi over his first part of the budget speech on Adani-Hindenburg case.
Dubey responded to Moitra's list of allegations by claiming that the RTI she tweeted itself was fake.
"Shocking news for the experts of slander, the fury of the so-called female MP who sells lies, The so-called RTI applicant did not ask for information from the university, the address to which the so-called letter was sent is not known, Delhi University does not respond to RTIs," he said.
Dubey further took to Twitter to vilify Moitra by claiming that it "she is delusional and must be sent to an asylum in Agra" for the allegations she has made against him.
"The Supreme Court along with the Election Commission have already accepted that I have valid degrees," he said.
In 2020, a PIL was filed against Dubey in the Jharkhand High Court that sought a CBI probe and a high-level inquiry by the Election Commission of India on Dubey for allegedly listing "fake degrees" in his election nomination papers.
"Nishikant Dubey has submitted false information in the year 2009, 2014 and 2019 General Elections about his educational qualification that he passed MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University, but verification of the documents obtained under RTI proves that he has neither taken admission nor has he passed MBA from aforementioned institute," said the plea.
Moitra demanded that the "nation wants to see" Dubey's alleged MBA degree received from Delhi University and his attendance record at Pratap University.
