‘Main desh nahi jhukne doonga’ mere rhetoric as US ‘allows’ Russian oil waiver: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging that India’s strategic autonomy and national sovereignty are being undermined under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in the context of the United States granting a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to buy Russian oil.

In a post on X, Kharge claimed that the US decision to grant India a 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil already in transit reflected the Modi government’s shrinking diplomatic space. He criticised the language of the waiver, saying the use of terms such as “allow” and “permission” suggested that India was being treated like a sanctioned state rather than an equal partner in the global order.

The Congress leader alleged that India’s foreign policy independence was under threat and claimed that the government had repeatedly conceded to pressure from the US in matters relating to energy and trade.

Kharge also referred to recent geopolitical developments, including the military operation referred to as Operation Sindoor, alleging that former US President Donald Trump had publicly claimed credit for halting the conflict while India remained silent.