‘Main desh nahi jhukne doonga’ mere rhetoric as US ‘allows’ Russian oil waiver: Kharge
Congress chief claims India’s diplomatic space shrinking, cites US oil curbs and Trump remarks; alleges govt surrendered national interests
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging that India’s strategic autonomy and national sovereignty are being undermined under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in the context of the United States granting a temporary waiver allowing Indian refiners to buy Russian oil.
In a post on X, Kharge claimed that the US decision to grant India a 30-day waiver to purchase Russian oil already in transit reflected the Modi government’s shrinking diplomatic space. He criticised the language of the waiver, saying the use of terms such as “allow” and “permission” suggested that India was being treated like a sanctioned state rather than an equal partner in the global order.
The Congress leader alleged that India’s foreign policy independence was under threat and claimed that the government had repeatedly conceded to pressure from the US in matters relating to energy and trade.
Kharge also referred to recent geopolitical developments, including the military operation referred to as Operation Sindoor, alleging that former US President Donald Trump had publicly claimed credit for halting the conflict while India remained silent.
He further accused the government of complying with Washington’s position on oil imports, including reducing purchases from Russia and earlier stepping back from Iranian crude imports. According to Kharge, the reported Indo-US trade understanding was also linked to India limiting its purchases of Russian oil.
“From trade to energy and even data policies, the government has surrendered critical negotiating space,” Kharge said, adding that India had historically maintained an independent foreign policy stance.
Citing past leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Congress president argued that previous prime ministers had preserved India’s strategic autonomy and resisted external pressure.
Kharge also took aim at the Prime Minister’s campaign slogan “main desh nahi jhukne doonga”, claiming it had turned out to be “mere election rhetoric”. He said the developments surrounding the US waiver and oil imports had left “140 crore Indians feeling betrayed”.
The government has not yet responded to Kharge’s remarks. The US waiver, issued amid disruptions in global energy markets due to tensions in the Middle East, allows Indian refiners to purchase Russian crude already at sea for a limited period.
