Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and others protest against SIR in Parliament complex
The leaders raise posters and a large “Stop SIR – Stop Vote Chori” banner, their slogans ringing out against perceived electoral injustices
A storm of protest swept through the Parliament House complex on Tuesday as several opposition leaders took a bold stand against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding a meaningful discussion on electoral reforms.
Among the prominent figures voicing dissent were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK’s K. Kanhimozhi, and T.R. Baalu, all gathered at the Makar Dwar in a vivid display of political defiance.
The leaders brandished posters and placards denouncing the SIR, while a massive banner declaring “Stop SIR – Stop Vote Chori” loomed large, their slogans resonating through the corridors of power as a clarion call against perceived electoral injustices.
The first day of the Winter Session was marked by turbulence: repeated adjournments in the Lok Sabha and a dramatic opposition walkout from the Rajya Sabha underscored the intensity of the debate. The government, however, maintained that it welcomed discussions but cautioned that a fixed timeline for deliberations could not be set.
Adding his own flourish to the political theatre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to reporters ahead of the session, castigated the Opposition for allegedly turning Parliament into a “warm-up arena” for elections or a vent for post-defeat frustration.
With characteristic audacity, he even offered to impart tips on bringing “positivity” into politics, underscoring the high-stakes interplay of rhetoric, protest, and governance that framed the day’s proceedings.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines