Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and others protest against SIR in Parliament complex

A storm of protest swept through the Parliament House complex on Tuesday as several opposition leaders took a bold stand against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding a meaningful discussion on electoral reforms.

Among the prominent figures voicing dissent were Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK’s K. Kanhimozhi, and T.R. Baalu, all gathered at the Makar Dwar in a vivid display of political defiance.

The leaders brandished posters and placards denouncing the SIR, while a massive banner declaring “Stop SIR – Stop Vote Chori” loomed large, their slogans resonating through the corridors of power as a clarion call against perceived electoral injustices.