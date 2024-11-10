Kharge targets BJP for linking ‘red book’ of Constitution with ‘urban Naxalism’

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been displaying an abridged version of the Constitution in a red cover during his rallies.

Kharge said the red handbook was only used for reference and it was not the entire Constitution.

''Even Narendra Modi gave a similar copy to then President Ram Nath Kovind on 26 July 2017,'' the Congress leader said displaying a picture of the two leaders.

Kharge also displayed a red book of the Constitution, saying it was not blank as was being projected by Modi and the BJP.

''It is necessary to enroll him in a primary school again,'' Kharge said targeting the prime minister.

The Congress leader described the MVA's manifesto as all inclusive and participatory.

He said it is important for Maharashtra to defeat the ruling Mahayuti in the state and support the MVA for stability and good governance.