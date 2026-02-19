Mamata Banerjee accuses PM Modi of cultural insensitivity in Ramakrishna tribute

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised Narendra Modi over his social media tribute to Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, objecting to the Prime Minister’s use of the prefix “Swami” while marking the saint’s birth anniversary.

Reposting the Prime Minister’s message on X, the West Bengal Chief Minister described the wording as culturally insensitive and said it reflected a lack of understanding of Bengal’s spiritual traditions.

In her statement, Banerjee pointed out that Ramakrishna Paramahamsa is traditionally revered as “Thakur” (God), and that the honorific “Swami” is used for his monastic disciples. She asserted that applying the prefix to the 19th-century mystic himself was historically and spiritually inaccurate.