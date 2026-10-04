Mamata breaks ranks to back Leftist lawyer, warns BJP against ‘jungle raj’

Mamata Banerjee has backed Left-linked lawyer Shamim Ahmed after he was allegedly attacked in Salboni and pressured to withdraw his complaint.

She said lawyers must be able to perform their professional duties without fear and warned against a culture of intimidation and ‘jungle raj’.

Ahmed alleged that his group was attacked after visiting families seeking legal help to return to their homes; the BJP denied involvement.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has broken her silence over the alleged attack on lawyer and newly elected West Bengal Bar Council member Shamim Ahmed in Salboni of Paschim Medinipur district, firmly backing the Left-linked lawyer and warning that political violence must not be allowed to threaten the rule of law.

In a strongly worded message on X, Banerjee condemned the assault and alleged that Ahmed was subsequently pressured to change his complaint. She said the lawyer and his colleagues were eventually able to return home only after the intervention of the chief justice of Calcutta High Court.

Her intervention is significant because Ahmed is associated with the Left, at a time when Banerjee has been signalling a willingness to work with Left parties against the BJP. But her message went beyond political calculations. She framed the incident as an attack on the ability of lawyers to represent ordinary citizens without fear. 'Every lawyer has the right to discharge their professional duties in a fear-free environment, irrespective of political identity or ideology,' she wrote.