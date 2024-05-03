Mamata lashes out at governor for 'misconduct' with woman employee

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday lashed out at governor C.V. Ananda Bose for his alleged misconduct with a woman employee of Raj Bhavan, which came to light on Thursday evening.

Addressing an election rally in Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee expressed astonishment at the governor's alleged behaviour towards the woman, who had gone to Raj Bhavan looking for a job.

"Yesterday, a young woman who worked in Raj Bhavan came out and spoke against the governor's harassment... the tears of the woman broke my heart. I have seen her video testimony," she said.

Banerjee questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Raj Bhavan on Thursday night, remained silent on the issue. "The woman cried and walked out saying she was too scared to work in Raj Bhavan any more. She said she was called at odd hours and was subjected to harassment. And these are the people who talk about the dignity of our mothers and sisters?" Banerjee said.

"You (PM) are doing so much drama on Sandeshkhali. We had taken necessary action the moment we found some aberrations. But you spent the entire night in Raj Bhavan even after the allegations by the hapless woman came to light. Why are you silent?" she asked at a second rally at Purbasthali in Purba Bardhaman.