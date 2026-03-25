Mamata Banerjee resigns from 23 offices ahead of Bengal polls

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday resigned from 23 positions she held across various state departments and affiliated bodies, according to an official communication.

In a letter issued by the state’s home department, all departments were directed to initiate immediate steps to formalise the acceptance of her resignations. The communication also asked officials to process her exit from any additional roles not explicitly listed in her submission.

Banerjee, who is contesting the polls from the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, faces leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a high-stakes electoral battle.

“I am directed to forward a copy of the communication which would reveal that Mamata Banerjee has, with immediate effect, resigned from the offices/posts as mentioned in the enclosed list,” the letter stated.

Among the key roles she relinquished are her positions as head of the State Health Mission, chairperson of the State Wildlife Board and the Ecotourism Advisory Board, and head of the committee formed to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. She also stepped down from the governing body of the West Bengal Urdu Academy.