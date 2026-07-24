Mamata to join Delhi NEET protest as Kolkata sees massive student rally
Trinamool chief to join Jantar Mantar sit-in on Monday as protests over alleged paper leak gather momentum across the country
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will join the youth protest over the NEET question paper leak and examination irregularities at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, 27 July.
The announcement comes days after she pledged support to the movement during the TMC's 21 July Martyrs' Day rally, where she said she would travel to Delhi if needed. Party sources confirmed on Friday that she will now take part in the sit-in organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), marking her first participation in a protest over a national issue since the TMC was voted out of power in West Bengal.
Banerjee has repeatedly criticised the BJP-led Centre over its handling of the NEET controversy and condemned the Delhi Police's use of lathi charges, water cannons and tear gas against student protesters. Her decision to join the demonstration is being seen as an effort to strengthen the opposition's campaign over the alleged examination irregularities.
Sources said Banerjee may also meet senior opposition leaders during her visit to Delhi, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
The announcement coincided with massive protests in Kolkata, where thousands of students and political activists marched through the city demanding action over the alleged NEET paper leak, reforms to the education system, the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an end to police action against students.
The CJP had sought permission to hold a peaceful march from Sealdah to Dharmatala. However, Kolkata Police denied permission, prompting the organisation to join a procession organised by eight Left-affiliated student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI).
In a statement, the CJP's Kolkata unit said it had sent two emails seeking permission for a peaceful march but received no approval. Despite receiving no response, it reiterated its support for the students and youths participating in Friday's demonstration.
The rally began shortly after noon from Sealdah station. Within an hour, Sealdah flyover was choked with protesters. By around 3.00 pm, the procession had stretched to Taltala, while an hour later, Esplanade and Dharmatala had ground to a halt. Thousands more continued to pour out of Sealdah station as rhythmic and rap-style slogans demanding justice echoed through central Kolkata.
A heavy police presence was deployed along the route to prevent any untoward incidents and manage traffic, which was severely disrupted across large parts of the city.
Tension flared briefly on S.N. Banerjee Road after a group of youths carrying a portrait of Syama Prasad Mukherjee entered the Left-led rally. Protesters rushed towards the group, leading to a brief confrontation before police intervened.
Violence also broke out in the evening, though it remained unclear who initiated the clash. Protesters allegedly hurled bricks, bottles and shoes at police personnel, prompting officers to launch a lathi-charge. As the confrontation intensified, Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed and tear gas shells were fired. By around 6.00 pm, traffic had come to a standstill near Dorina Crossing as police pushed demonstrators towards Rani Rashmoni Avenue.
Earlier, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari issued a strong warning over the protests. Speaking to reporters, he said, "If any anti-national slogans are raised anywhere during the procession, immediate action will be taken. The country gained independence in 1947. Shouting 'azadi, Azadi (freedom)' and engaging in unruly behaviour — none of that will be tolerated."
Meanwhile, the Sangh Parivar launched a counter-campaign across several districts under the banner of the Shiksha Sanskriti Suraksha Manch. Organisations including the ABVP, teacher associations and Vidya Bharati held rallies and street meetings in Raiganj, Jhargram, Bankura, North 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri and Paschim Bardhaman.
According to the Sangh, there was "no justification for violent protests" after the authorities had conducted a re-examination and published the results smoothly. It also alleged that "anti-national forces" were attempting to exploit the movement.
Congress leaders also threw their weight behind the student agitation. State Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar accused the BJP of trying to undermine the expanding movement. "During the Modi government's ten-year tenure, question papers for various examinations have been leaked 152 times," he claimed. "Rahul Gandhi was the first to raise his voice against the country's crumbling education system. Today, that protest has evolved into a mass movement involving the student and youth community."
He alleged that attempts were being made to divide the protesters because Rahul Gandhi had emerged as "the voice of the nation's students and youth", but asserted that such efforts would not derail the movement.