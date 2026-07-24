Mamata to join Delhi NEET protest as Kolkata sees massive student rally

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will join the youth protest over the NEET question paper leak and examination irregularities at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, 27 July.

The announcement comes days after she pledged support to the movement during the TMC's 21 July Martyrs' Day rally, where she said she would travel to Delhi if needed. Party sources confirmed on Friday that she will now take part in the sit-in organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), marking her first participation in a protest over a national issue since the TMC was voted out of power in West Bengal.

Banerjee has repeatedly criticised the BJP-led Centre over its handling of the NEET controversy and condemned the Delhi Police's use of lathi charges, water cannons and tear gas against student protesters. Her decision to join the demonstration is being seen as an effort to strengthen the opposition's campaign over the alleged examination irregularities.

Sources said Banerjee may also meet senior opposition leaders during her visit to Delhi, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The announcement coincided with massive protests in Kolkata, where thousands of students and political activists marched through the city demanding action over the alleged NEET paper leak, reforms to the education system, the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an end to police action against students.