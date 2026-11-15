Mamata-AITC counters rival TMC camp with affidavits from 32 MLAs, 17 MPs

Mamata Banerjee's faction submits affidavits from 32 MLAs and 17 MPs to establish its claim to the Trinamool Congress.

Kalyan Banerjee alleges that rival faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee's affidavits were forged or obtained under pressure.

Both camps claim majority support as the Election Commission prepares to examine their competing claims.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress faction (Mamata-AITC) has mounted a strong challenge to the rival camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee, submitting truckloads of documents to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to establish its claim to the party's name and iconic twin-flower symbol.

Three Trinamool MPs — Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen — submitted the documents at the Commission's headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, 15 November. The submission reportedly includes affidavits signed by Mamata Banerjee, 32 MLAs and 17 MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The move comes days after Ritabrata's faction, which calls itself Democratic Trinamool, submitted several truckloads of documents to stake its claim to the party's identity.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the documents, Kalyan Banerjee said, "We have submitted the original affidavits. Both hard copies and soft copies have been provided. We will make these public, and in due course, we will also send copies of the affidavits to Ritabrata Banerjee or his legal counsel."

The Serampore MP also confirmed that more truckloads of documents were expected to arrive.