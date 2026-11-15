Mamata-AITC counters rival TMC camp with affidavits from 32 MLAs, 17 MPs
Ex Bengal CM's faction submits competing claims to ECI as battle over party name and twin-flower symbol intensifies
Mamata Banerjee's faction submits affidavits from 32 MLAs and 17 MPs to establish its claim to the Trinamool Congress.
Kalyan Banerjee alleges that rival faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee's affidavits were forged or obtained under pressure.
Both camps claim majority support as the Election Commission prepares to examine their competing claims.
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress faction (Mamata-AITC) has mounted a strong challenge to the rival camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee, submitting truckloads of documents to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to establish its claim to the party's name and iconic twin-flower symbol.
Three Trinamool MPs — Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen — submitted the documents at the Commission's headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, 15 November. The submission reportedly includes affidavits signed by Mamata Banerjee, 32 MLAs and 17 MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
The move comes days after Ritabrata's faction, which calls itself Democratic Trinamool, submitted several truckloads of documents to stake its claim to the party's identity.
Speaking to reporters after submitting the documents, Kalyan Banerjee said, "We have submitted the original affidavits. Both hard copies and soft copies have been provided. We will make these public, and in due course, we will also send copies of the affidavits to Ritabrata Banerjee or his legal counsel."
The Serampore MP also confirmed that more truckloads of documents were expected to arrive.
The most politically significant aspect of the submission is the support of 32 MLAs. Following the 2026 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress won 80 seats. Ritabrata's faction subsequently claimed the backing of 58 MLAs, later raising the figure to between 62 and 65.
Kalyan Banerjee's announcement, therefore, raises questions about the rival camp's actual strength. Asked whether some MLAs who had previously supported Ritabrata had now signed affidavits backing Mamata, Kalyan replied, "Yes. They haven't signed for the other side; they have signed for us."
He further alleged that most of the rival faction's affidavits were not genuine. "Since our affidavits are genuine, we have the guts to send the copies to the Ritabrata camp. But most of their affidavits are forged and forced by the BJP and the police to sign. Hence, they will not be able to make them public," he alleged.
Ritabrata's camp, meanwhile, has rejected suggestions that its support is declining. Its leader, Shantanu Sen, maintained that between 62 and 64 MLAs remained with the faction.
The Mamata faction has also submitted affidavits from eight Lok Sabha MPs and nine Rajya Sabha MPs. Kalyan said none of the MPs who had joined the newly formed NCPI had signed affidavits supporting the rival faction.
Of the Trinamool Congress's 14 founding members, seven have died. Kalyan said six of the seven surviving founders had signed affidavits backing Mamata Banerjee. Members of the national working committee have also extended their support.
The documents reportedly include photographs, photocopies of voter identity cards and affidavits on stamp paper, alongside submissions from councillors, elected representatives and party workers.
The rival faction has also defended its position. Akhruzzaman, an MLA representing Democratic Trinamool, claimed that his camp had submitted affidavits signed by more than 1.2 million workers, leaders and supporters. "We have the signatures of more MLAs than those who support the Mamata-faction," he said, expressing confidence that the party name and twin-flower symbol would remain with his faction.
The BJP has also weighed in on the dispute. Union minister of state Sukanta Majumdar dismissed Mamata's political relevance, describing her as "a fading figure, like a black-and-white film". Kalyan, in turn, accused the BJP of wielding undue influence over institutions, saying, "The BJP has everything: the CBI, the ED, thousands of crores of rupees, the Election Commission. They have it all. Yet, they lack any regard for the law."
With both factions submitting competing claims, the ECI's forthcoming hearing will be crucial. The authenticity of the affidavits, the extent of organisational support and the legal validity of each faction's claim will come under scrutiny.