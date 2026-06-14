Mandatory yoga, smart electric meters and a gag order for employees in Bengal

A large section of state government employees are upset over instructions to attend a dress rehearsal at 6 am on Monday, 16 June in preparation for the International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the exercise on the Brigade Parade Ground. Employees across the state have been directed to participate in district and subdivisional headquarters for ‘healthy ageing through Yoga’.

The ageing employees are far from amused, it would seem. Not many agree to speak, pointing to a gag order on speaking to the media, one of the first decisions taken by the BJP government in the state. Several employees did speak on condition of anonymity. Even employees with medical conditions, they cribbed, had been asked to report. Their supervisors have no clarity and have asked employees to be present nevertheless at the dress rehearsal, assuring that they would try to seek exemptions for the ailing and the physically handicapped.

A section of the employees from Kolkata but posted in the districts are upset because they are being forced to cut short their weekend in Kolkata and rush back on Sunday evening, instead of Monday morning. ‘How else do we attend the dress rehearsal at 6 am?’ asked one of them. Another employee said the order had created inconvenience for many staff members who travel long distances every week.

"We have no objection to Yoga Day, but the timing of the programme is causing difficulties for us," the employee added. Some employees have also raised concerns about their health conditions. "I suffer from varicose veins and cannot perform many physical exercises. There are others with medical problems," said a staff member.

Resentment is brewing among employees because yet another notification has made installation of smart electricity meters at home mandatory for government employees, teachers, professors, police personnel and staff of government-aided institutions. All Bengal Consumers Association (ABCA) and West Bengal Government Employees Union have protested the move, pointing out that no provision in the Electricity Act, 2003 makes smart meters compulsory.