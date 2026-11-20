"Have you ever heard of a DGP dying by suicide in his office chamber in the country since Independence? It has happened in Agartala during the current dispensation," Sarkar said.

He claimed that Dhankar had initiated action against black marketing and drug networks with connections extending beyond Tripura, including Delhi, Bihar and Assam. During these investigations, Sarkar alleged, certain names had surfaced with links to a section of ruling party leaders.

"Why did he choose to die by suicide in uniform? When he started taking drastic steps against black marketing and drug syndicates spreading from Delhi, Bihar and Assam, some names surfaced with alleged links to a section of ruling party leaders," he said.

Sarkar further claimed that the former police chief had become devastated by his inability to carry out his responsibilities independently and protect the dignity of his uniform. "Dhankar was feeling devastated for failing to discharge his duty properly or respect his uniform. Finally, he sacrificed his life," he said.

The former chief minister reiterated the CPI(M)'s demand for the inclusion of a sitting high court judge in the investigation, arguing that a probe conducted entirely by the state police establishment could not inspire public confidence. "We had sought the inclusion of a sitting high court judge in the investigation team for an impartial probe, but the government did not pay heed," he said.

Sarkar also referred to reports that Dhankar's wife had visited Tripura in connection with the investigation and that the former DGP had reportedly left behind a suicide note. He questioned why its contents had not been made public.