Tripura: Former CM links DGP suicide to inability to function, alleges 'jungle raj'
Manik Sarkar alleges Anurag Dhankar was distressed over political interference in policing; seeks judicial oversight of probe
Manik Sarkar alleges political pressure and interference left former DGP Anurag Dhankar unable to discharge his duties.
CPI(M) renews demand for a sitting high court judge to be included in the investigation.
CM Manik Saha had told the Assembly that the post-mortem indicated suicide; the state-appointed inquiry remains under way.
Former Tripura chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar on Friday, 20 November alleged that former director-general of police Anurag Dhankar died by suicide because he was unable to discharge his duties and uphold the dignity of his uniform, accusing the BJP-led government of presiding over a 'jungle raj' in the state.
Addressing an election rally at Kumarghat in Unakoti district, Sarkar described Dhankar as one of the finest IPS officers Tripura had seen in three decades and alleged that honest officers were finding it increasingly difficult to function under the present dispensation.
Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was found hanging in the washroom of his official chamber at the state police headquarters in Agartala on 20 July. The government subsequently constituted a high-level committee, headed by West Tripura district superintendent of police Namit Pathak, to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.
Sarkar alleged that Dhankar had been under considerable pressure after taking action against black marketing and drug syndicates, some of whose alleged links, he claimed, led to members of the ruling establishment.
"Have you ever heard of a DGP dying by suicide in his office chamber in the country since Independence? It has happened in Agartala during the current dispensation," Sarkar said.
He claimed that Dhankar had initiated action against black marketing and drug networks with connections extending beyond Tripura, including Delhi, Bihar and Assam. During these investigations, Sarkar alleged, certain names had surfaced with links to a section of ruling party leaders.
"Why did he choose to die by suicide in uniform? When he started taking drastic steps against black marketing and drug syndicates spreading from Delhi, Bihar and Assam, some names surfaced with alleged links to a section of ruling party leaders," he said.
Sarkar further claimed that the former police chief had become devastated by his inability to carry out his responsibilities independently and protect the dignity of his uniform. "Dhankar was feeling devastated for failing to discharge his duty properly or respect his uniform. Finally, he sacrificed his life," he said.
The former chief minister reiterated the CPI(M)'s demand for the inclusion of a sitting high court judge in the investigation, arguing that a probe conducted entirely by the state police establishment could not inspire public confidence. "We had sought the inclusion of a sitting high court judge in the investigation team for an impartial probe, but the government did not pay heed," he said.
Sarkar also referred to reports that Dhankar's wife had visited Tripura in connection with the investigation and that the former DGP had reportedly left behind a suicide note. He questioned why its contents had not been made public.
"The government might be having the suicide note, but people do not know what the DGP had written in it, which creates doubts," he said, alleging that the circumstances surrounding Dhankar's death reflected a breakdown of governance in Tripura.
The controversy over Dhankar's death has continued since July, with the Opposition demanding an independent judicial inquiry. Chief minister Manik Saha told the Assembly on 28 August that the post-mortem report indicated that the death was suicidal in nature and that the report had been made part of the evidence in the investigation. He maintained that an impartial probe was under way.
The chief minister's statement came after Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury sought an inquiry by a sitting high court judge. Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman also questioned the disclosure of the post-mortem findings while the investigation was pending.
Sarkar's remarks came ahead of elections to 21 urban local bodies in Tripura, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, scheduled for 27 November. Counting is scheduled for 3 December.
The BJP has secured 77 seats unopposed across five civic bodies, while 268 seats across the 21 urban local bodies will go to polls. The party has also secured 12 additional unopposed seats in three other civic bodies, according to the State Election Commission.
With PTI inputs