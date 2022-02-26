Manipur: Banned Kuki National Organisation issues diktat supporting BJP; Congress writes to EC

Assembly elections in Manipur are slated to be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The Kuki National Organisation in its letter had stated that in line with its ongoing political dialogue with the Government of India, the central government and ruling BJP leadership have promised swift settlement of its political aspirations.



Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the same in his public address on February 23 at Churachandpur public Ground, it said.



Therefore, KNO has resolved to extend support to all BJP candidates for the 12th Manipur Assembly elections. Accordingly, KNO appeals to all chiefs, CSO leaders and all voters to support BJP candidates in all KNO operational areas. Any person or organization acting contrary to this appeal will be deemed acting against Kuki interest, the letter by PS Haokip, president of the Kuki National Organisation said.