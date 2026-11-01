Manipur: Disquiet in BJP over attacks on Cong MP Bimol Akoijam?

They believe the BJP should have handled the controversy with greater prudence. Similar concerns have been raised by BJP youth workers, who have approached senior leaders for feedback and guidance on how to counter the Congress MP’s growing influence, sources said.

One senior leader is learnt to have advised them to highlight the Congress central leadership’s opposition to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), drawing a contrast with Akoijam’s forceful advocacy for the exercise in Manipur.

Not all BJP leaders, however, are convinced that Akoijam’s growing public profile will translate into a sustained political challenge. Some believe factionalism within the Manipur Congress, particularly the influence of the party’s old guard led by former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, could constrain his rise within the organisation.

Congress sources, too, acknowledge that the MP’s biggest political challenge may come from within his own party.

The controversy and the political fallout

JNU dismissed Akoijam, a former professor, on 9 October following an inquiry into sexual harassment complaints lodged by 11 female students. Akoijam has denied the allegations, questioned the procedure followed by the university, and described the action as politically motivated.

The BJP’s women’s wing organised a protest march towards Congress Bhavan in Imphal on 10 October, demanding his resignation from Parliament. Khemchand also called on him to step down, while Biren questioned Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s support for the MP.

The BJP’s response extended beyond Manipur. On 13 October, a delegation of BJP women MPs, including Sharda Devi, met President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention. The party’s women’s wing also staged protests in Delhi and elsewhere, while its youth wing organised another march in Imphal on 16 October. Demonstrations in support of Akoijam were held as well.