Manipur CM busy following Amit Shah on Rajasthan campaign trail

Similarly, the Indian Army’s handle on X scrupulously avoids mention of its operations in Manipur. The @spearcorps of the army, which had since May 2023 posted several videos of mobs obstructing the army and which had reportedly sought the Editors’ Guild’s help to fight a purported disinformation campaign against it, has clearly been told to let Manipur be.

The first week of November, however, has been eventful. Commandos of Manipur Police came under attack on the highway to Moreh. The SDPO at Moreh, the town bordering Myanmar, was killed in sniper fire. Manipur Police were accused of ransacking and vandalising Kuki homes at Moreh, forcing villagers to take shelter in an Assam Rifles camp.

Videos surfaced of Assam Rifles personnel providing ‘cover fire’ to Manipur Police commandos and rescuing injured policemen. Videos also surfaced of a group of vigilantes with light machine guns stopping a security patrol near the chief minister’s official residence at night.