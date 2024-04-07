Manipur: Over 24,000 displaced people to vote from relief camps

Eleven months of conflict, over 50,000 displaced people and a prevailing anti-poll sentiment in a section, the Election Commission in violence-hit Manipur is gearing up for the challenging task of holding Lok Sabha elections in the state in less than two weeks even as the campaign scene is muted so far.

Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha said over 24,500 displaced people have been identified as eligible to vote and special polling arrangements have been made in relief camps to enable them to exercise their franchise.

"A total of 2,955 polling stations will be set up in the state for the Lok Sabha elections, out of which around 50 per cent have been identified as sensitive, vulnerable or critical. We are also setting up 94 special polling stations to facilitate voting by internally displaced persons (IDPs),” Jha told PTI.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) norms, a 'vulnerability mapping' of hamlets, villages and electoral segments that may be expose to threat and intimidation is conducted ahead of polls.