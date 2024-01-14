Manipur: Hamro Party president to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Hamro Party chief Ajoy Edwards, who swept the Darjeeling local body polls in 2023, left for Imphal on Saturday, 13 January, to walk with Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, set to start on Sunday, 14 January.

The Nyay Yatra is expected to reach Mumbai by mid-March and aims to cover a distance of over 6,000 kilometres in all.

Edwards’ participation in the rally provides a broad outline of the new political alignment that is emerging in the hills. It would appear that the Indian National Congress is looking to follow a cooperative strategy as it is planning with allies in the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc elsewhere. Keeping the Darjeeling parliamentary constituency—which the Congress did once have a majority in—within the bloc would certainly be an aim.

“The yatra is being initiated by a political party, but it has invited all the people who need justice to join the march. We are walking for the Gorkhas who need justice,” Edwards told The Telegraph.