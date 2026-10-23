Manipur witnesses ‘sound protest’ against killings, failure to restore peace

Thousands stage a ‘sound protest’ across Manipur’s five valley districts against continued killings and government inaction.

Demonstrators bang utensils, beat drums and honk horns before marching towards Kangla.

Security forces block protesters at several junctions and prevent hundreds from entering the historic fort complex.

Thousands of people across Manipur’s five valley districts staged a ‘sound protest’ on Friday, 23 October against continued killings and the government’s failure to restore normalcy in the state.

Between 7.30 pm and 8.00 pm, protesters in several Imphal localities banged utensils, struck electric poles with hammers and honked vehicle horns to express their anger over the unresolved ethnic conflict and the failure to address their demands. Many also took to the streets with drums.

“We are making these sounds to make the leaders hear our pain. For so long, we have been pleading with them over multiple demands, but they have turned a blind eye. That is why we responded to the call for the protest today,” a demonstrator said.