Maratha quota agitation turns violent in Jalna district

A protest in support of Maratha reservation in Jalna district of central Maharashtra turned violent on Friday, leading to dozens of persons, including police personnel, being injured, officials said.

The police mounted a baton charge and fired teargas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur Road in Ambad tehsil. Villagers also claimed that police fired some rounds in the air, but officials did not confirm this.

The protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, had been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community in the village since Tuesday.