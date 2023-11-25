'Master of chunavi photo-ops': Congress takes swipe at PM Modi on Tejas sortie

The Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took a sortie on a Tejas aircraft on Saturday and hailed India's indigenous capabilities, saying it doesn't cost the "master of chunavi photo-ops" much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014.

Modi undertook the sortie during his Bengaluru visit and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.

In a post on X attacking the Modi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Tejas is yet another tribute to our indigenous scientific and technological capacity and capability that has been built up resolutely over the decades."