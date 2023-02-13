Matrilineal but still patriarchal: Meghalaya women continue to be underrepresented in politics

Children get their mother’s last name, husbands move into their wives homes and youngest daughters inherit family property. But with only four women legislators in a house of 60, the empowerment promised by Meghalaya’s matrilineal society is only half done.

It’s empowering but only up to a point, say women across the societal and political spectrum ahead of the February 27 assembly elections. Though millions of women in Khasi-dominated Meghalaya enjoy several rights and privileges, the political odds in the patriarchal power circuit are loaded against them.

As campaigning gains momentum, it’s an oft-debated subject, from political party offices to the streets of this picturesque state capital.

"In matters of politics and governance, women are still kept in their little closets here. They are restricted to their four walls,” Ampareen Lyngdoh, National People's Party candidate from East Shillong seat, told PTI.

The NPP, which leads the current Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government of the state, has fielded six women in the upcoming elections.

“There have been a few women who have come up but it’s not been anything substantial. Behind every successful male politician, there is a battalion of women. Somehow, women have not managed the courage to contest. This time we are aiming for some change," Ampareen Lyngdoh added.

Her younger sister Jasmine Lyngdoh is contesting on an NPP ticket from the nearby Nongthymmai Constituency.