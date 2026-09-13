‘Mayawati herself wants BSP to be destroyed’: Udit Raj on succession row

A political controversy has erupted over BSP chief Mayawati’s latest decision on the future political roles of members of her family, with Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders reacting sharply to her announcement.

The dispute follows Mayawati’s decision to rule out political positions for her two nephews, Akash Anand and Ishan Anand, while leaving open the possibility of responsibilities for her niece, Deepika Anand, who is currently studying law.

In a post on X on Saturday, Mayawati described the decision as her “final decision and pledge”, saying that the sons of her younger brother and BSP vice-chief Anand Kumar would not be given positions, whether senior or junior, within the Bahujan Samaj Party.

She also indicated that the children of her nephews would similarly be kept away from organisational positions, while suggesting that Deepika Anand could potentially be entrusted with responsibilities in the future.

Congress leader Udit Raj criticised the move, alleging that Mayawati's decisions reflected insecurity within the BSP.

“I think Mayawati ji herself wants the BSP to be destroyed,” Raj said, while claiming that senior leaders associated with BSP founder Kanshi Ram had been removed from the party over time.

He alleged that Mayawati had “expelled all of Kanshi Ram ji’s missionary associates one by one”, and questioned the reasons behind what he described as her insecurity.