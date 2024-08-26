Mayawati denies retirement rumours, vows to keep fighting "casteist media"

“There is, therefore, no question of my retirement from active politics. Since the party introduced Akash Anand as my successor in case of my absence or serious illness, certain casteist media outlets have been spreading false news, which the public should be wary of," Mayawati added.

She further recalled that similar rumours were spread earlier about her potential appointment as President of India. "The respected Kanshi Ram ji had once rejected such an offer, stating that accepting the presidency would mean retiring from active politics, which was not in the party's interest. As his disciple, it was never possible for me to accept such a position," she emphasised.

Mayawati began her political career after BSP founder Kanshi Ram persuaded her to enter politics. She won her first Lok Sabha election to become the MP from Bijnor in 1989.

Six years later, she rose to become chief minister of Uttar Pradesh from 3 June 1995 to 18 October 1995, with the support of the BJP. During this term, she oversaw the creation of Ambedkar Nagar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

Her second term as chief minister lasted from 21 March 1997 to 20 September 1997, followed by a third term from 3 May 2002 to 26 August 2003.

In the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BSP secured a majority, largely due to significant support from the Brahmin community. The campaign featured the slogan: "haathi nahin, Ganesh hain, Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh hain" (the elephant [the BSP symbol] represents Lord Ganesha, embodying the trinity of gods).

Notably, 37 per cent of Brahmins voted for the BSP in that election. Mayawati has been elected three times as a Rajya Sabha MP and four times as a Lok Sabha MP.