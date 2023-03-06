Meghalaya: In a new twist, Conrad Sangma gets support of UDP, PDF

In a big jolt to the Trinamool Congress and the Congress, which were looking for avenues for an alternate formation to keep Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) out of power in Meghalaya, the United Democratic Party (UDP) -- that emerged the second-largest, on Sunday extended its support to the NPP for the next government formation in the northeastern state.



Metbah Lyndoh, the president of UDP that bagged 11 seats to finish second behind the NPP (26), in a letter to Conrad Sangma mentioned: "Congratulations on your party's performance, resulting in the resounding victory. In light of the people's mandate, I on behalf of the parliamentary party of the United Democratic Party, do hereby extend support for government formation."



The UDP was also an ally in the previous NPP-led government in Meghalaya.