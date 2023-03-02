Meghalaya polls: NPP wins 13 seats, ahead in 12; UDP bags nine

The ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya won 13 seats, and was leading in 12 other constituencies, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged nine constituencies and was ahead in two seats. The Congress won four seats and was leading in one constituency. The Trinamool Congress won three seats and was ahead in two other constituencies.

The Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) won two seats each. The VPP was ahead in two constituencies.

The BJP was leading in three seats, and the People's Democratic Front in two constituencies. Two Independent candidates emerged victorious, as per the latest trends available.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat by a margin of 2,830 votes, while his deputy Prestone Tynsong was leading in Pynursla seat by over 8,140 votes.